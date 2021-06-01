Missed the 'Mare of Easttown' boat? It's not too late to watch Kate Winslet's hit HBO drama

If part of your morning routine is waking up, scrolling through social media and catching up with any pop culture news you missed overnight, it is very likely that for the past two days, your feed has been dominated by Mare of Easttown.

The HBO miniseries wrapped on Sunday. The seven-part show stars Kate Winslet, along with Julianne Nicholson, Guy Pearce and Jean Smart.

The show was so popular that ahead of the US streaming premiere of the finale on Sunday, HBO Max crashed, leaving fans temporarily unable to watch the last episode. However, the technical problem was resolved in fewer than 30 minutes.

Winslet, in particular, has been lauded for her portrayal of Detective Mare Sheehan.

Give her all the awards. Then make up new ones and give those to her. pic.twitter.com/wmZXBIJqur — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 1, 2021

What is 'Mare of Easttown' about?

The HBO blurb for the show reads: "As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Winslet) investigates a local murder. The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present."

The crime drama was written and created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back, American Woman) and directed by Craig Zobel (Westworld, The Leftovers).

If you liked The Undoing, autumn 2020's must-watch HBO crime drama starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, you're likely to enjoy Mare of Easttown.

How do you watch 'Mare of Easttown' in the UAE?

A new episode of Mare of Easttown was released weekly from April 18. However, now that it's wrapped, it's available to binge in its entirety.

The full set of seven episodes of Mare of Easttown is available to watch on OSN Streaming in the UAE.

The episodes each run for about one hour.

In the US, Mare of Easttown was shown on HBO and streamed on HBO Max; in the UK it was shown on Sky Atlantic channel and streaming service Now.

Watch the trailer for 'Mare of Easttown here:

Social media reaction to 'Mare of Easttown'

The show has had social media abuzz with almost unanimous praise – it's even been described as "one of the best limited series ever made".

On Rotten Tomatoes it scores 92 per cent from both critics and audience reaction.

Here are some spoiler-free Twitter reactions to the finale:

#MareOfEasttown is a proper blended package of Human vulnerability, Psychological conflicts, Unrecoverable trauma & its Grief in the disguise of a neat grounded Mystery Crime Drama.



Easily one of the best shows in 2021 & also the top contender for sweeping the award season!! pic.twitter.com/Dct17XPu2T — Allons-y!! (@fancyAcupppa) May 31, 2021

Just two people who are going to win Emmys this year sitting on a bench. #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/n3SsiAu63v — Dustin Jackson (@DustinVT2009) May 31, 2021

i’m not ready to say goodbye to this amazing show and cast #MareofEasttown pic.twitter.com/uRN7P5JKRr — ✨ (@shavdes) May 31, 2021

#MareOfEasttown was one of the best shows on television this year. Fire from start to finish. Kate Winslet deserves all the awards. pic.twitter.com/ensVLsO2zm — Matt 🥷🏼 (@mattleek843) May 31, 2021

#MareOfEasttown is one of the best Limited Series ever made. Please watch it. pic.twitter.com/pcS7Qrboas — Corey Wright (@_coreywright) May 31, 2021

