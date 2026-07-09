The Pitt and Hacks lead Emmy Award nominations, while Subway Takes comes as a surprise nod

Nominations for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards, US television's most coveted awards, were announced on Wednesday. The Pitt leads the pack with 25 nominations, with Hacks close behind with 24, a record ​haul for a comedy in a single year.

Noah Wyle-lead medical drama The Pitt, which is being recognised for its second season, has been nominated for best drama, among other accolades. The show has ⁠a chance to repeat as best drama winner, as does Wyle, who claimed the drama actor prize last year for his role as Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

In total, The Pitt earned 13 acting nominations, including four of the ⁠seven slots for supporting drama actress, with Iranian actress Sepideh Moafi, who plays Dr Al-Hashimi, among the show's actresses who have been nominated.

Sepideh Moafi in season two of The Pitt. Photo: HBO Info

Hacks will compete for best comedy, which it has claimed once in its four previous ​seasons. Jean ⁠Smart, who plays septuagenarian comedian Deborah Vance in ‌the show about a comedy generation gap, has won best comedy actress for the role four times and could make it a sweep ​after her fifth nomination. Her co-stars Hannah Einbinder and Megan Stalter were named in the supporting actress field.

Einbinder won the best supporting comedy actress Emmy for her role last year. She used the opportunity to advocate for a “free Palestine” in her acceptance speech.

“It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state,” she said last year.

Hannah Einbinder in season five of Hacks. Photo: HBO Info

One of the surprises of the night was a nod for Egyptian-American comedian Kareem Rahma’s viral YouTube hit Subway Takes, which has been nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. The popular series sees Rahma conduct man-on-the-street interviews from the New York City Subway. Past guests have included Hasan Minhaj, Cate Blanchett, Ramy Youssef and New York mayor Zohran Mamdani. Subway Takes is nominated alongside Bad Thoughts, Colbert Before Air, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains and The Randy Rainbow Show.

Speaking about his nomination on Instagram, Rahma described the show as “one of the first-ever home-grown independent series to make it to this level”.

“I am so proud of the team who has made this show possible. Every single person who has touched this has show has made it better with their energy and passion and I’m so grateful to you all,” he wrote.

From the region, another nomination came for the editing of Youssef's special Ramy Youssef: In Love, although the Egyptian-American actor himself did not receive a nod.

Riz Ahmed earned a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Bait. The Ahmed-written and created show examines what it means to be British, Muslim, Pakistani in an industry – and a country – that has often struggled to see those identities in full.

The Primetime Emmy Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on September 14.

This year, HBO Max topped all networks with 122 nominations this year, followed by Netflix with 111.

Matthew Rhys in Widow’s Bay. Photo: Apple TV Info

Other dramas nominated alongside The Pitt are The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses and Your Friends & Neighbors.

In the best comedy race, Hacks will compete with Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders In The Building, Shrinking and Widow's Bay.

Reuters contributed to this report