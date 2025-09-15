Emmy Awards 2025 full winners list: Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history

The Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where British actor Owen Cooper has made history by becoming the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy at 15.

Cooper, star of Netflix hit Adolescence, was already the the youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award when he was chosen for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV movie.

“It’s just so surreal," he said on stage. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”

Cooper's co-star Erin Doherty also won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV movie for Adolescence.

Hannah Einbinder, who has been nominated for all four seasons but never won, took Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

She said she had become committed to a bit where “it was cooler to lose.”

“But this is cool too!” she shouted, then ended her speech by cursing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and saying “Free Palestine!”

Psychological thriller Severence, which led with the most nominations, has also won most of the categories so far, including Best Actress in a Drama Series for Britt Lower and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tramell Tillman.

Here are all the winners of the 2025 Emmy Awards announced so far:

Drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or anthology series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghan Fehy, Sirens

Rashidah Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - WINNER

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman with the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Severance. AP

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for Hacks. AFP

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for Adolescence. Reuters

Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses - WINNER

Mike White, The White Lotus

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence -WINNER

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Helen Shaver, The Penguin

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin

Nicole Kassell, Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER

Joe Sachs, The Pitt

R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Dan Erickson, Severance

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio - WINNER

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Reality competition programme

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - WINNER

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Talk series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

