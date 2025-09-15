Emmy Awards 2025 full winners list: Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history

The Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where British actor Owen Cooper has made history by becoming the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy at 15.
Cooper, star of Netflix hit Adolescence, was already the the youngest ever to be nominated for an Emmy Award when he was chosen for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV movie.
“It’s just so surreal," he said on stage. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life.”
Cooper's co-star Erin Doherty also won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV movie for Adolescence.
Hannah Einbinder, who has been nominated for all four seasons but never won, took Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.
She said she had become committed to a bit where “it was cooler to lose.”
“But this is cool too!” she shouted, then ended her speech by cursing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and saying “Free Palestine!”
Psychological thriller Severence, which led with the most nominations, has also won most of the categories so far, including Best Actress in a Drama Series for Britt Lower and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Tramell Tillman.
Here are all the winners of the 2025 Emmy Awards announced so far:
Drama series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Limited or anthology series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Lead actress in a drama series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance - WINNER
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Bryan Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghan Fehy, Sirens
- Rashidah Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin - WINNER
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance - WINNER
- John Turturro, Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt - WINNER
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere - WINNER
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks - WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
- Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses - WINNER
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence -WINNER
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio - WINNER
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a Variety Series
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Reality competition programme
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - WINNER
Scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Talk series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
