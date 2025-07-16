Emmy Awards 2025: Where to watch nominated shows in the UAE

Award season is back and the 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations have spotlighted some of the most compelling shows on television.

Returning favourites such as The Bear, Severance and The White Lotus earned several nods, while newcomers such as Nobody Wants This, The Studio and Adolescence also made a strong impression. Whether you're into sharp comedies, gripping dramas or twisted anthologies, this year’s line-up has something for every kind of viewer.

Luckily, most of the top contenders are available to stream in the UAE — here’s where to find them.

Andor

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Diego Luna stars in Andor. Photo: Disney+

Premise: A tense, slow-burn prequel to Rogue One in the Star Wars universe, the show follows Cassian Andor as he transforms from a cynical thief into a revolutionary hero.

The Diplomat

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

From left: Allison Janney, Rufus Sewell and Keri Russell in The Diplomat. Photo: Netflix

Premise: Kate Wyler is the new US ambassador to the UK and, through her role, helps to defuse an international crisis, forge strategic alliances and adjust to her new place in the spotlight.

The Last of Us

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. Photo: HBO

Premise: The show follows survivors caught up in a zombie apocalypse caused by the outbreak of aggressive mushrooms that take over the human brain.

Paradise

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

James Marsden, left, and Sterling K Brown in a scene from Paradise. Photo: Disney

Premise: Years after a doomsday event, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins investigates the US President’s murder from within a vast underground bunker. As suspicion turns toward him, Xavier uncovers shocking secrets in a world where no one can be trusted.

The Pitt

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Noah Wyle, left, Mackenzie Astin and Rebecca Tilney in The Pitt. Photo: HBO

Premise: Set during a single 15-hour ER shift, the show follows a team of overworked doctors and nurses at a Pittsburgh trauma hospital as they battle non-stop medical crises. Led by veteran doctor Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the team faces everything from mass casualties to personal trauma in real time.

Severance

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Adam Scott, left, and Britt Lower in Severance. Photo: Apple TV+

Premise: An employee of Lumon Industries agrees to a "severance" programme in which his non-work memories are separated from his work memories.

Slow Horses

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses. Photo: Apple TV+

Premise: A misfit group of British intelligence agents, exiled to a dead-end department called Slough House, stumble into real danger while handling low-stakes assignments. Under the gruff and foul-mouthed leadership of Jackson Lamb, they reluctantly find themselves defending the country from threats no one else sees coming.

The White Lotus

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey in the latest season of The White Lotus. Photo: HBO

Premise: Set over one intoxicating week at a luxury spa resort in Thailand, the show offers a satirical exploration of wealth, spirituality, death and privilege as elite guests and staff collide in a paradise full of hidden tensions and fatal consequences.

Abbott Elementary

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Chris Perfetti and Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Photo: ABC

Premise: The mockumentary sitcom follows the lives of teachers working in an underfunded, predominantly black primary school in Philadelphia.

The Bear

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

From left, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear. Photo: Disney+

Premise: A troubled, award-winning chef returns home to Chicago to take over his late brother’s chaotic sandwich shop, determined to transform it into a refined restaurant amid financial chaos, grief, and staff tension.

Hacks

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Jean Smart in Hacks. Photo: HBO

Premise: Deborah Vance, a famous Las Vegas comic, mentors a young and entitled comedy writer named Ava Daniels.

Nobody Wants This

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, left, and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This. Photo: Netflix

Premise: A witty rom-com about an agnostic podcaster who unexpectedly falls for a newly single rabbi. As they navigate cultural differences, meddling families and the demands of a podcast about relationships, their unexpected bond threatens to disrupt both their worlds.

Only Murders in the Building

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

From left, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in Only Murders in the Building. Photo: Hulu

Premise: Three neighbours who are obsessed with true crime create their own podcast looking to solve a murder in their exclusive apartment building in Upper West Side, New York City.

Shrinking

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Harrison Ford, left, and Jason Segel in Shrinking. Photo: Apple TV+

Premise: Jimmy is a grieving therapist who is mourning the death of his wife and navigating life as a single father to teenager Alice. Meanwhile, he offers brutally honest advice to his patients – and chaos ensues.

The Studio

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, left, and Catherine O'Hara in The Studio. Photo: Apple TV+

Premise: Matt Remick is thrust into the role of head of the struggling Continental Studios, where he desperately tries to balance corporate demands with his passion for filmmaking. As he navigates an industry dominated by IP-driven blockbusters, he struggles to keep art alive on studio terms.

What We Do in the Shadows

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, Natasia Demetriou and Mark Proksch in What We Do in the Shadows. Photo: FX Network

Premise: A group of ancient vampires live in modern-day Staten Island and struggle with everything from local politics to internet trolls.

Adolescence

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

From left: Mark Stanley, Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in a scene from Adolescence. Photo: Netflix

Premise: After a 13-year-old is arrested for stabbing his female classmate, this British limited series unravels the events leading up to the crime. Told through immersive, single-shot episodes, it explores family dysfunction, school pressures and the dark influence of online incel culture.

Black Mirror

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Chris Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror. Photo: Netflix

Premise: The latest season of Black Mirror delivers six standalone sci‑fi tales and features the first-ever sequel episode, USS Callister: Into Infinity, which tackles AI, virtual reality, memory and the distortion of reality.

Dying for Sex

Where to watch: Disney+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in Dying for Sex. Photo: Disney

Premise: Based on a true story and podcast, this poignant dramedy follows a woman with a terminal illness who embarks on an awakening that deals with themes about friendship, freedom and facing mortality on your own terms.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Where to watch: Netflix

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cooper Koch, centre, and Nicholas Chavez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Photo: Netflix

Premise: This series tells the story of Lyle and Erik Medendez, two brothers who killed their parents in 1989 and the events surrounding the brutal slayings. During their trials, the brothers cited years of abuse as the reason for murdering their parents. However, prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune.

The Penguin

Where to watch: OSN+

Main nominations: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or ovie

Colin Farrell stars in The Penguin. HBO via AP

Premise: The Penguin picks up one week after the events of The Batman. The city's most powerful crime boss, Carmine Falcone, is dead, leaving a power vacuum in his wake. And a flood caused by a terrorist attack has wiped out large parts of the city, leaving many desperate for a way to survive, or a way to escape.

