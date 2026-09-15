President Sheikh Mohamed and Syria's Ahmad Al Shara discuss economic ties in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The meeting took place during Mr Al Shara's working visit to the UAE, where he participated in the 24th Arab Media Summit in Dubai.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing UAE-Syria relations, with a focus on economic recovery and development priorities that serve both nations.

Central to their discussions was the recent visit by a UAE economic delegation to Syria, which both sides highlighted as a significant step towards establishing frameworks for economic recovery.

The leaders said the visit had helped lay the groundwork for strategic partnerships and projects aligned with both countries' development goals.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Al Shara for accepting the invitation to attend the summit, which serves as a major platform for media professionals and policymakers across the Arab world.

Regional and international issues also featured prominently in the talks, with both leaders exchanging views on developments in the Middle East and their implications for the region's security and stability.

They stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international frameworks to support the well-being and development of people around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai meets Syrian President Ahmed Al Shara in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Media Office / X Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Duba…

Mr Al Shara was earlier welcomed at the Arab Media Summit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

In a statement on X, Sheikh Mohammed said relations between the two countries were very strong.

"We rejoice at Syria's return to the path of development," he said. "And we are optimistic about the return of civilized Syria to the global position it deserves. And we are optimistic about deep fraternal relations between the two friendly peoples."