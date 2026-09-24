Syria visitor numbers more than double as international arrivals surge

Hotel capacity and connectivity remain constraints, as Syria courts investors and upgrades infrastructure and heritage destinations.

Damascus wants to turn rising arrivals into higher visitor spending, investment and jobs, rather than measuring recovery by tourist numbers alone.

Syria welcomed 3.52 million visitors in the first half of 2026, more than double the number a year earlier, as the country targets the Gulf and other higher-spending markets to drive its tourism recovery.

International arrivals increased nearly fivefold, or 448 per cent, Tourism Minister Mazen Al Salhani told The National. Arrivals from Arab countries rose 107 per cent, while visits by Syrians living abroad increased 75 per cent as members of the diaspora began returning in greater numbers.

Overall visitor numbers rose 111 per cent from 1.67 million in the first six months of 2025. Preliminary figures indicate visitor numbers are already approaching three million in the third quarter, Mr Al Salhani said.

“For us, visitor numbers are the beginning of the story, not the end,” he added. “What these figures demonstrate is renewed confidence in Syria as a destination. Our responsibility now is to convert that confidence and demand into investment, greater tourism capacity, jobs and long-term economic value.”

Syria is working to rebuild a tourism industry battered by more than a decade of conflict and economic isolation, while bringing international operators and investors back into the market.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attending the opening ceremony of the 2026 Tartous Tourism Season on June 7, 2026. Photo: Syria's Ministry of Tourism Show caption: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa attending the opening cerem…

New markets

The composition of arrivals is also changing, with growth extending beyond Syria’s traditional neighbouring markets and more Syrians living overseas returning to visit.

Turkey remains an important source of visitors, while Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK are among European markets showing increased demand. Visitors are also arriving from the US and Canada, while Jordan, Lebanon and GCC countries have helped to drive the rise in Arab arrivals.

“What encourages us most is that growth is no longer concentrated in one geography or one visitor segment,” Mr Al Salhani said. “We are seeing demand grow across the Gulf, Europe, North America and neighbouring markets at the same time, giving Syria a much broader and more diversified international visitor base.”

The Gulf will be one of Syria’s priority growth markets, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider GCC nations combining proximity and cultural links with high levels of outbound tourism spending, he said.

Syria has also returned to international travel events including Arabian Travel Market and ITB Berlin. Discussions with hotel operators, developers, travel companies and investors are increasingly moving towards specific projects and partnerships.

The country faces significant capacity constraints, with the government seeking investment in hotels, resorts, serviced residences and tourism infrastructure. Syria has fewer than 20,000 hotel rooms, according to the ministry, with nearly 60 per cent in the one- and two-star segment.

“The fundamental reason is straightforward: demand is growing faster than supply,” Mr Al Salhani said.

A member of the Syrian Tourism Police. Photo: Syria's Ministry of Tourism Show caption: A member of the Syrian Tourism Police. Photo: Syria's Minist…

Beyond visitor numbers

The government is also seeking to shift the focus from arrival numbers towards how much tourism contributes to the economy.

Authorities are working towards measuring visitor expenditure, length of stay, hotel nights, occupancy, employment and investment to build a clearer picture of the sector’s economic impact.

“Ultimately, our ambition is not only to know how many people visited Syria, but what each visit added to the Syrian economy,” Mr Al Salhani said.

Syria has been trying to remove some of the obstacles facing international travellers as it reconnects with global tourism markets. Airlines from the Gulf and Europe are progressively restoring services, while the redevelopment of Damascus International Airport is under way.

International card payments have also started returning. Visa completed its first live international card transaction in Syria in August, while Mastercard and QNB completed the first international Mastercard transaction in the country in more than 15 years.

The next stage will also involve developing Syria’s heritage destinations to encourage visitors to stay longer.

To mark World Tourism Day, the ministry will unveil a development at Aleppo Citadel designed to improve the visitor experience at one of Syria’s best-known heritage sites. Damascus is also due to host the Syria Travel Show later in September, bringing together hotel groups, investors, airlines and tour operators.

“A major international destination is not created by declaring that it has arrived,” Mr Al Salhani said. “It is built through confidence, connectivity, quality, investment and experiences that make people want to return and recommend the destination to others.”

The aim, he added, is not simply to restore Syria’s former tourism industry but build one that generates greater economic value.

“That transformation will not happen through one campaign or one tourism season. It happens through consistent delivery.”