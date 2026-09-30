US withdraws troops from Iraq, UAE condemns Al Aqsa breach and Morocco appoints first female PM

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the US is withdrawing its last troops from Iraq, officially ending its anti-ISIS mission, Operation Inherent Resolve, after 12 years. Baghdad now plans to shift towards bilateral security co-operation with Washington.

The UAE strongly condemns the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by hundreds of settlers.

In Morocco, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri is set to become the country's first female prime minister.

Dubai’s Etihad Rail passenger service completes its historic first journey to Abu Dhabi. The inaugural train left Al Yalayis Station on Wednesday morning.

And an Iranian court rejects an appeal by a singer against a sentence of 74 lashes and a ban on work and travel. Parastoo Ahmadi was convicted over an online concert in which she performed without a headscarf and sang solo.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.