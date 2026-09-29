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Trending Middle East

UK releases terror suspects on bail, UAE calls for diplomacy at UN and President takes Etihad train to Dubai

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 29, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, five people arrested on suspicion of a terrorism plot near the UK's Fairford airbase are released on bail, after experts find no traces of explosives. Authorities say the suspects remain under investigation, while Iran denies any involvement.

Israel condemns the Netherlands' ban on imports of goods from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, while the US repeats that it opposes any Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The UAE uses its UN General Assembly address to call for de-escalation and diplomacy, urging countries to “build rather than destroy”.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attend the launch of Etihad Rail’s new station in Dubai. The President travelled on the Etihad train from Abu Dhabi before the service’s official launch.

And Egypt football coach Hossam Hassan walks back several comments that sparked criticism after the Pharaohs’ goalless draw with Angola, amid Mohamed Salah’s departure from the national team camp.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 29, 2026, 5:50 AM
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