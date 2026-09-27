Massive Attack singer arrested during pro-Palestine protest

Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja was arrested following a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool, England, on Saturday.

The singer was arrested after holding a sign that read, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”, outside the Labour Party Conference venue. The event begins in Liverpool on Sunday.

A video of Del Naja's arrest was shared on Instagram by British activist group Defend Our Juries. In the footage, police officers ask him to leave the area because he is “committing an offence”.

Del Naja replies: “I don't recognise the offence because under UK law, it is actually an offence to aid and abet any private individual or company aiding and abetting genocidal war crimes.”

Musician Robert Del Naja holds a Palestinian flag on stage during a March for Palestine in October 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Musician Robert Del Naja holds a Palestinian flag on stage d…

The police officer asks him if he is aware that Palestine Action is a proscribed group. The UK banned the protest network and designated it a terrorist organisation in July 2025.

“I don't agree with the proscription,” Del Naja replies, before a second police officer says: “You're under arrest for supporting a proscribed organisation.”

Hours before his arrest, Del Naja co-posted a video with Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori and human rights barrister Michael Mansfield calling on British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to deproscribe Palestine Action.

“Today, in modern Britain, desperate citizens are being arrested, prosecuted and jailed for terrorism. For terrorism. Some for holding placards peacefully in silence, others for dismantling lethal drones destined for the civilian population of Gaza,” the three say in the video.

“Under UK law, it is an offence for any identity, private or commercial, to aid and abet war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. We ask you to stop what is obviously wrong. Deproscribe Palestine Action.”

Massive Attack have long been among the music industry's most outspoken supporters of the Palestinian cause. The band have repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza, backed campaigns that are critical of Israel's military offensive and regularly used their concerts to highlight humanitarian crises and political conflicts around the world.

In July, Del Naja and bandmate Grant Marshall were barred from performing in and entering Singapore for displaying a Palestinian flag during a Massive Attack concert.

Singaporean authorities said two members of the Bristol group had been issued with “stern warnings” over their “actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag” during the performance. They have also been barred from re-entering Singapore.

Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja during a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action, in Trafalgar Square, central London, in April. Getty Images Show caption: Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja during a demonstrati…

In 2025, Massive Attack helped to establish an alliance for musicians and artists speaking publicly about Israel's actions in Gaza. The group said artists who took such positions had faced intimidation and pressure within the music industry.

Frontman Del Naja was also among more than 200 people arrested during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, in April. That protest was held in support of Palestine Action.