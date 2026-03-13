Who will endure the highest cost of the Iran war?

US President Donald Trump said the American-Israeli war on Iran could end soon, without specifying an end date. But almost two weeks in, military operations only seem to be intensifying.

The US claims to have struck 5,000 targets in Iran, hitting its navy and air force, and diminishing its missile and drone capabilities. Attacks on civilian areas and oil facilities have also been reported.

Iran continues to retaliate by targeting mostly neighbouring Gulf countries, drawing the entire region into the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel has re-engaged in war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The economic and political cost of war is mounting on all sides and could determine how the battle unfolds in the coming days, weeks, or even longer.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, guest host Ban Barkawi speaks to analysts about the military dynamics of this conflict, and the worrying parallels it shares with the Iraq war of 2003. We hear from Francesco Schiavi, Middle East analyst and non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute Switzerland, and Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Middle East programme at the Quincy Institute.