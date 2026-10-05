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Trending Middle East

Yemen begins offensive against Houthis, Egypt seeks Nile dam solution and UAE launches commercial satellite

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 05, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Yemen’s internationally recognised government announces the start of military operations to retake territory held by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, as fighting intensifies around Taiz.

Egypt says it remains committed to a diplomatic and political solution to its dispute with Ethiopia over its Nile dam, despite a new escalation in tensions between the countries.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon says all US bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in England have returned to America.

In the UAE, the first commercial satellite built entirely in the country has been launched into orbit, marking the start of a planned constellation of 10 AI-powered satellites. The UAE has also secured another Asian Games medal, as Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi claimed individual silver in the equestrian competition.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 05, 2026, 5:38 AM
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