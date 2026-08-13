US launches multinational attack drone task force

US Central Command announced on Thursday the launch of a "multinational attack drone task force".

Task Force Falcon Strike will use one-way attack drones operated by US military support staff and regional partners, Centcom said in a statement. It comes after Centcom established the US military's first attack drone squadron in the Middle East, Task Force Scorpion Strike.

“Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike’s success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners,” said Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper. “Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realise the new possibilities that are on the horizon.”

Scorpion Strike was integrated into offensive operations during the war with Iran. The US announced in July that it had carried out its first one-way sea drone strike on an Iranian target.

Centcom added that it is in the process of consulting with regional partners to expand the task force, with the aim of boosting attack drone capabilities across the Middle East.

“The United States military has a lot of strong partnerships and friends in the region,” said Admiral Cooper. “We are collectively stronger when we integrate and deploy new capabilities together.”

Drones have become a major battlefield tool in the Middle East and the US has been working to develop its capabilities. Last year, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced he was cutting red tape to make it easier for the US military to buy and develop small drones.