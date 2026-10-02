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Trending Middle East

Third US carrier heads to Middle East, UAE investigates flydubai incident, and Dubai sets AI rules for schools

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 02, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs further military action against Iran. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group are heading to the region, where two other US aircraft carriers are already deployed.

The UAE Attorney General has ordered an investigation into the mid-flight altercation aboard a flydubai aircraft that was forced to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Iraq says it is confident it will meet a June 2027 deadline to bring weapons held by armed groups under state control.

Abu Dhabi’s new Mid-Island Parkway is expected to cut the journey time from Saadiyat Island to Reem Island and Abu Dhabi’s main island from 25 minutes to 10 minutes. And Dubai is preparing new guidelines for the use of AI in schools, which are expected to come into effect next year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: October 02, 2026, 6:23 AM
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