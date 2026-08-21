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Trending Middle East

Iran war enters a new phase, Israel and Turkey clash over Syria, and UAE schools prepare to reopen

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 21, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US says economic pressure on Iran could prevent a return to large-scale fighting, with Vice President JD Vance describing the war as entering a “new phase” and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promising further measures on Monday.

We also examine escalating tensions between Israel and Turkey over their military presence in Syria, after Israel accuses Ankara of planning to station troops at an airbase struck by Israeli warplanes.

In Gaza, aid deliveries rise sharply, but shortages of engine oil and spare parts are putting more lorries out of service and making it increasingly difficult to get supplies to Palestinians.

And investment in completed Dubai property projects jumps 52 per cent to Dh111 billion in the first half of the year, while UAE schools prepare to welcome more than a million pupils back to classrooms with existing safety measures remaining in place after this week’s missile alert.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: August 21, 2026, 6:46 AM
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