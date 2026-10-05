President Sheikh Mohamed shares thank you note to teacher from 1971 to celebrate role of educators

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday paid a warm tribute to teachers across the UAE for their crucial role in "shaping future generations".

Marking World Teachers' Day, he said in a post on social media that the annual occasion served as an opportunity to celebrate educators for the "lasting impact" they have on the lives of pupils.

Sheikh Mohamed shared a picture of himself as a boy alongside a thank you note to his teacher from 1971 to highlight the enduring influence of educators in moulding young minds and unlocking the potential of the leaders of tomorrow.

"I dedicate my picture to the teacher Ahmad Ibrahim Mandi as a memento with thanks. Signed Mohamed Zayed," says the note from Sheikh Mohamed, then aged 10.

Fifty-five year on, the UAE President again paid homage to teachers for their contributions to the development of the nation. "On World Teachers' Day, I express my appreciation and gratitude to teachers across the UAE and commend their role in shaping future generations," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"Let this day be an opportunity for all of us to recognise our teachers and thank them for the lasting impact they have had on our lives."

World Teachers' Day – which is organised by Unesco – is held on October 5 each year to honour educators and recognise their contributions to education and society. The day also serves as a moment to reflect on the support teachers need to fully realise their potential, and to consider the future direction of the profession on a global scale.