UAE teachers honoured ahead of World Teachers' Day as minister highlights their vital role

The UAE has marked World Teachers' Day with a tribute to educators whose work shapes minds and drives national progress, the Ministry of Education said.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said the annual occasion – celebrated on Monday, October 5 – embodies a shared appreciation for a noble mission that broadens the horizons of societies. She said teachers instil confidence, values and a passion for knowledge in students, underscoring their enduring importance to the nation.

Ms Al Amiri said teachers have been vital partners in the UAE's development journey, helping to prepare generations that have carried the nation's ambitions and actively participated in its progress. Her remarks highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between the education sector and the broader goals of the country.

The minister said the UAE leadership's support for teachers reflects a firm belief in their vital role and a commitment to empowering them to develop their capabilities. She stressed that collaboration between teachers and families provides students with a solid foundation for growth and learning, better preparing them for the future.

Ms Al Amiri extended her congratulations to education professionals across the country, expressing pride in their continued dedication and lasting impact on students' lives. She highlighted their commitment to preparing knowledgeable and capable generations able to contribute confidently and effectively to the UAE's development.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 under the auspices of Unesco to honour educators and recognise their contributions to education and society. Beyond celebration, the day serves as a moment to reflect on the support teachers need to fully realise their potential, and to consider the future direction of the profession on a global scale.