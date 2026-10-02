UAE Friday sermon to praise educators before World Teachers' Day

Mosques across the UAE on Friday will deliver sermons celebrating educators for World Teachers' Day, encouraging them to serve as positive role models for pupils.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5 and the sermon will highlight teachers' important role in shaping the next generation.

The sermon, titled The Teacher, will praise the teaching profession and the work of educating pupils and preparing new generations for the future.

Worshippers will be reminded: “Teaching is among the noblest professions. It is the vocation of the prophets and the righteous. Let your first commitment in fulfilling your mission be to devote your efforts sincerely to Allah. An action gains greatness through its intention, and its impact endures through sincerity of heart.”

Teachers will be called on to lead by example, with the sermon stressing that pupils absorb a teacher's conduct as much as their lessons. “Strive to be a role model for your students. They take your conduct as an example, learning from your demeanour just as they learn from your lessons. If you remain upright, they will follow you in uprightness; if you stray, they will follow you astray,” the text reads.

The speech will also address young people, urging them to listen to their teachers and be keen to learn.

The sermon emphasises that education is a shared responsibility extending beyond the classroom. Parents will also be urged to look after their children and communicate with them, their teachers, and their schools.

“Parents should keep informed about their children's progress and conduct. Guide your child to respect their teachers. Preserving the teacher’s standing and appreciating their mission is a shared duty in which the student, the family and community each have a part,” the speech said.