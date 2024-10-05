President hails teachers for driving UAE progress

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/26/president-sheikh-mohamed-sends-wishes-as-new-school-year-begins/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Saturday paid tribute to the critical role played by teachers in nurturing the next generation and 'inspiring young minds'. The UAE leader delivered an uplifting message on social media to mark World Teachers' Day, held on October 5 each year to recognise the work of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/14/how-uae-schools-are-training-teachers-to-use-ai-to-reduce-workload/" target="_blank">educators</a> around the world. Sheikh Mohamed said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/sheikh-hamdan-sets-out-dubai-action-plan-to-transform-education-transport-and-real-estate/" target="_blank">education</a> remained a key pillar for UAE progress, with teachers at the heart of this strategy. "World Teachers’ Day is an opportunity to recognise the vital role played by teachers in nurturing the next generation and inspiring young minds,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "Education remains a foundation of the UAE’s continuing progress, with teachers at the heart of this vision, and we thank them for their dedicated service to our nation.” Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, also applauded teachers' achievements. "On this occasion, we celebrate the achievements of all teachers, educators, and those working in the educational field, and we appreciate their efforts, dedication, and contributions to enhancing educational outcomes and achieving significant milestones at the national level," said Ms Al Amiri, in comments carried by state news agency Wam on Friday. The UAE has been working to prioritise the role of teachers as part of its wider effort to drive education standards and give young people a platform for success. Ms Al Amiri said teachers would be instrumental in the growth of public schools, in an interview with <i>The National </i>this year. She said this not only included boosting salaries, but offering clear pathways to career development and removing barriers to personal progress. The minister said a survey of 10,000 public school staff was conducted to gauge views, while an initiative called "career progression" was set up with the aim of empowering teachers. Last week, Sheikh Mohamed announced that the UAE will mark<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/30/uae-to-celebrate-emirati-day-for-education-on-february-28-every-year/" target="_blank"> Emirati Day</a> for Education on February 28 every year. “On this day in 1982, our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, marking a historic step on the UAE’s journey of development and growth,” he said at the time. He said the day is a recognition of the vital role education plays in the nation’s progress and to honour those working in the profession. This week, Dubai unveiled its Education Strategy 2033 – known as E33 – aimed at raising ambitions for the sector. The objectives of the initiative aim to develop “productive Emiratis empowered with quality education” and provide “equitable and accessible quality education”. Emphasis will also be placed on making the teaching profession one of the “most sought-after careers”.