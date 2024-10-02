Dubai's new education drive aims to make emirate one of world's top 10 student cities

A new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/01/sheikh-hamdan-sets-out-dubai-action-plan-to-transform-education-transport-and-real-estate/" target="_blank">blueprint </a>for Dubai's education sector unveiled this week will aim to make the emirate one of the top ten student cities in the world, strengthen the teaching of the Arabic language and foster a culture of lifelong learning. The Education Strategy 2033 – known as E33 – was announced on Tuesday by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/sheikh-hamdan-meets-president-of-uzbekistan-on-official-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed,</a> Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, as part of a wider package of initiatives to encourage people to live, learn and invest in the city. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai's private education regulator – on Wednesday described it as a “game-changing strategy designed to revolutionise Dubai’s education landscape”. “E33 transforms Dubai's education model to a learner-centric approach, focusing on individual needs and lifelong learning,” the KHDA said on social media platform X. “From early years to higher education, we’re equipping students with the skills and opportunities to thrive and contribute to the future workforce.” The objectives of the initiative include to develop “productive Emiratis empowered with quality education” and to provide “equitable and accessible quality education”. Emphasis will also be placed on making the teaching profession more attractive to make it one of the “most sought-after careers”. The Dubai government has set out several performance indicators to be achieved by 2033. These include: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a> was placed 72nd in the <i>2025 QS Best Student Cities Ranking, </i>announced in June<i>, </i>while retaining its position as the Arab world’s leading student city. London topped the list, with Tokyo, Seoul, Munich and Melbourne rounding off the top five. The action plan also includes 'game changer' goals, which include a learner passport, representing Dubai's target for tailored education journeys for every learner, plus a drive to enhance the positioning and scope of the Arabic language in education. The strategy also calls for counselling programmes to be established to support the well-being of all pupils and students, with a focus on Emiratis. “This landmark strategy will consolidate Dubai’s status as a global hub for education and innovation,” said Aisha Miran, director general of the KHDA, at a press conference on Wednesday. "The new strategy aims to provide every student with a world-class education that meets the highest global standards. While rooted in Emirati values, E33 embraces the rich multiculturalism that defines our city, ensuring that both our heritage and diversity remain integral to the learning experience." Sheikh Hamdan said the Education Strategy 2033 would seek to provide pupils and teachers with the tools needed to drive up education standards and develop the nation's next generation of leaders. “Under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, [Vice President and Ruler of Dubai],<b> </b>Dubai has developed a unique, pioneering global model, and we are now building a more advanced education system in line with this model,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “This strategy is an investment in Dubai's future, empowering the next generation with essential skills. We have directed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority to place students at the heart of the new system to equip them with skills to lead and shape the future.”