Dubai school among top three finalists for World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/07/deadlines-delays-and-record-rainfall-the-challenges-faced-by-uaes-new-schools/" target="_blank">UAE school</a> that focuses on sustainability is in the global limelight after being named among the three finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2024 for Environmental Action. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/13/two-uae-schools-shortlisted-for-global-awards-over-environment-and-health-initiatives/" target="_blank">Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills</a> has been working towards raising awareness about environmental concerns through its Eco Club for the past 15 years and has been recognised as a global finalist for the award on Thursday. Should the school win, it will receive $10,000 prize money, which it will use towards setting up a hydroponics farm. From using solar panels to recycling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/07/05/how-can-the-world-stop-producing-so-much-electrical-and-electronic-waste/" target="_blank">electronic waste</a> and collecting more than 2,000kg of e-waste, pupils at the 19-year-old school are busy trying to save the planet. Now, pupils are working with local companies to introduce e-waste bins in malls throughout Dubai while the school is also working to create a small forest area in the UAE by planting trees. Hitesh Bhagat, principal at the Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, said: “I am filled with immense pride to see our pupils' work recognised on an international level. Being shortlisted among the top three is no small feat and is a testament to their hard work and dedication. “Our commitment to sustainability and environmental action is not just a school initiative; it's a student-led movement that drives every aspect of our community. “The movement is about environment and sustainability, but all these initiatives and ideas have come from the student body and the adults are only mainly facilitating, supporting them and ensuring those initiatives are being done.” Founded by T4 Education in collaboration with Accenture, American Express, and the Lemann Foundation, the award is across five categories – community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives. This year’s winners will share a $50,000 prize fund and will be invited to the World Schools Summit, to be held in Dubai on November 23 and November 24. The school also has an Eco Club with an impressive 15-year-old legacy. The club hosted the inaugural model Cop28 event in November 2023, allowing 130 pupils from across Dubai to tackle pressing environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution in the UAE, through debates. At the end, they came out with a charter of the things that could be achieved based on the discussions. Pupils have led various initiatives such as beach clean-up drives, partnering with local charities like Thrift for Good and organising garage sales where all proceeds went towards constructing classrooms in underprivileged communities. Mr Bhagat said the school promotes a culture of reusing and reducing waste through initiatives such as garage sales and preloved uniform sales. If Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills win the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action, the school will use the prize money to set up hydroponic systems for growing organic vegetables on campus, which would further reduce the school's carbon footprint. “We can invest more into recyclable reusable furniture or anything that we are using at school,” said Mr Bhagat. Pupils at the school go on field trips to places like Borneo and Sri Lanka to understand first-hand the importance of wildlife conservation. The school also has a pupil-led initiative focused on collecting broken second-hand bicycles which are recycled and donated to local low-paid workers, promoting sustainable transportation in the community. Some of the pupils are also currently involved in refurbishing second-hand iPads and laptops. To date, over 50 devices have been sent to Africa to support online learning initiatives. “[Through the use of solar panels] We produce the maximum electricity that we are allowed. This electricity goes back to the DEWA grid and we have been given around a 20-30 per cent cut on our DEWA bills, because we are giving them back the electricity,” said Mr Bhagat. At present, food waste at the school is converted into compost, which is used to grow plants and vegetables at a tiny farm within the school. Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, said “the school has a great culture, and that's what allows them to think creatively, experiment with new ideas and lead the field. “Unless the world takes urgent action, it is set to miss UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 of universal quality education by 2030. The global education crisis is multifaceted and so must be the solutions. “That's why we must look to the grass roots, to our schools at the coalface, for answers. to exceptional UAE institutions like Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, whose work should make governments around the world sit up and take notice. By spreading its innovations far and wide, we can inspire change where it's needed most.” Established in 2022, the World’s Best School Prize gives a platform to schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and far beyond their walls.