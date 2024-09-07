Deadlines, delays and record rainfall: The challenges faced by UAE's new schools

Opening new schools in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> for the start of the academic year meant overcoming numerous logistical challenges – as head teachers strived to meet deadlines while contending with delays caused by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/22/extreme-weather-rain-flood-dubai/" target="_blank">record-breaking rains</a> in April Flooding in some areas set construction projects back by weeks, while schools ensured buildings were ready to withstand future severe weather events. Despite these hurdles, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/07/new-school-opening-uae-2024/" target="_blank">four new schools</a> – two in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai – opened their doors in August, welcoming thousands of pupils. Three of those schools, Dubai British School Jumeira, Gems Founders School Masdar City and Gems Founders School Dubai South, opened up on the trials, tribulations and triumphs involved in getting ready for the first day back at school. For educators tasked with managing these openings, it was a test of perseverance, collaboration and improvisation, as they worked through the summer to ensure classrooms were ready in time. The management behind Gems Founders School Dubai South put in long hours during this summer to ensure classrooms were ready to welcome 575 pupils at the start of the new academic year in August, having only got the go-ahead in May. “The timeline was shorter than normal for opening a new school,” said Ian Plant, head teacher at Gems Founders School Dubai South. Staff had to “start everything” after getting the green light at the end of May when Dubai South and Gems Education signed the agreement. While the construction of the school building was completed, staff had to “work round-the-clock … to make sure the classrooms were fully operational and all the facilities were ready”, he said. Recruitment of teachers and other staff was fairly straightforward, said Mr Plant. Gems Education has hired 1,850 teachers across its schools this year, after receiving 600,000 applications. Mr Plant said he collaborated with head teachers at other Gems Founders schools in the UAE to build on best practices. Dubai British School Jumeira had to push back school tours for parents after the torrential rains that hit the country in April disrupted plans. “We had told families we were going to get them on campus for a tour, but the impact of the rain knocked that back by two or three weeks,” said head teacher Lee Hole. This meant families who had enrolled their children in the new school were unable to see the campus before the summer break. “While the site held up quite well against the rain, it was the disruption to the roads and the supply chain that slowed us a little bit,” said Mr Hole. “When freak weather like that happens, I don't think you can ever be 100 per cent prepared for it. There were a few leaks, but that just meant the projects team was able to take action.” The school opened its doors to 550 pupils in August. Mr Hole said schools are better prepared today to switch to remote learning during extreme weather. Gems Founders School Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is well equipped to tackle severe weather, due to an extensive drainage system built for the campus. Head teacher Albie Huyser said staff are “working very closely at the moment with Masdar City” to ensure access to roads around the school are cleared in case of heavy rain. “I think it's all those extra things that we try to do to almost anticipate and find a solution, even before something happens.” Gems Founders School Masdar City will be a net-zero school, cutting carbon footprint and supporting the UAE's green drive. It is designed to generate as much energy as it consumes, with the “outside parking covered by solar panels”. The school, which welcomed around 1,000 pupils, also faced setbacks in planning school tours due to delays. Located in the busy Al Wasl area, Dubai British School Jumeira faced the additional challenge of tackling traffic congestion during drop-offs and pick-ups. It offers parents several options to make the school run smoother. They can opt for the school bus or drop children off outside the school and let staff take over. Parents who wish to accompany their children inside the campus can park near the school.