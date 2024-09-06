Amnesty gives 10-year-old boy hope of finally going to school in UAE

Satheeshma Wedhiti's dreams of going to school in the UAE were dashed after his father lost his job and was unable to legalise his stay.

The 10 year old had arrived in the country two years ago on a visit visa, accompanying his father Pradeep Wedhiti, who was working for a social media marketing firm in Dubai. However, things went sour between his father and his sponsor, who seized his passport over financial problems and filed an absconding case against him.

“I never went to a school in the UAE, but I would love to,” Satheeshma told The National. “For the last two years, I learn my lessons at home.”

The two-month-long UAE visa amnesty offered the father and son a ray of hope. "My father and I want to go to Sri Lanka," he added.

However, their plans hit a roadblock when the 41-year-old was told by officers of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) at Al Awir Centre that he needed his passport to secure the exit pass. Seeing Mr Wedhiti's confusion, the officers used their system to help track his passport to the Sri Lankan consulate in Dubai using their system.

Colonel Abdullah Atiq, Deputy Assistant Director of Investigation Affairs in GDRFA-Dubai, said the authority had possession of seized passports in absconding cases, before the amnesty started on September 1. After that, all passports were sent to the relevant consulates and embassies.

“Once they collect their passports, they can come back and complete the procedure to close the case," he said. Despite the slight setback, the 10 year old remains hopeful he'll get the paperwork sorted to return to the UAE later and join a school. “When I get a proper visa I will come back and go to a school,” he said.

Passports mandatory to secure exit pass

Visa overstayers who have had their passports seized by their sponsors are being advised to check if it has been sent to their country's consulate or embassy. If not, they must file a complaint at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

If the sponsor refuses to hand over the passport they must file a civil case at the Al Adheed Centre, added Colonel Atiq.

"Once the court procedure is completed, an order to regain possession of their passports will be issued. This must be submitted at the police station where the sponsor resides to get the passport back,” Col Atiq told The National.

If this doesn't work they can file a missing passport report at the police station and secure an emergency passport from their consulate.

"They can apply for an exit pass with an emergency passport, which is a one-time travel document to your home country. However, it will not allow them to change their visa status.

"Changing visa status will need a valid passport," he said, adding, "Amnesty seekers can also apply for a new passport at their consulate."

