Volunteers and officials at the Sri Lankan consulate in Dubai guide people who have overstayed their visa. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

'Nobody left behind’: major push to tackle visa issues as amnesty begins second week

Major drive continues to renew passports, verify identity and issue travel documents required to start the visa amnesty process

Ramola Talwar Badam
September 08, 2024