Filipino mother Fathima Marbella, left, with her seven-month-old son Sachin, accompanied by a friend carrying her elder daughter Fathima. Anjana Sankar / The National
Filipino mother Fathima Marbella, left, with her seven-month-old son Sachin, accompanied by a friend carrying her elder daughter Fathima. Anjana Sankar / The National

News

UAE

UAE amnesty allows families to step out of the shadows

Parents tell of opportunity to ensure their offspring have access to critical health care and go to school

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

September 03, 2024