'I'm free': Mother overjoyed as visa amnesty allows her to reunite with her children

A woman who was staying illegally in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> broke into tears as she obtained her exit pass on Sunday morning, knowing she will see her children again after four years. Florence Kadi, a 41-year-old Kenyan woman, arrived at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai's</a> Al Awir immigration centre to waive her fines as part of the two-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/28/uae-visa-amnesty-all-you-need-to-know-about-how-and-where-to-apply/" target="_blank">amnesty initiative</a>. She was one of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/uae-visa-amnesty-begins-as-thousands-expected-to-line-up-to-legalise-stay/" target="_blank">thousands of people with expired documents</a> who began queuing up at centres across the country on Sunday as they sought to legalise their stay in the country. Ms Kadi arrived in Dubai in 2019 and worked as a housemaid, but found herself living here illegally when her residency expired in October 2021. “I didn’t see my children for years because of the visa fines. I miss my family as I left my children when they were small. Every day they ask me when I will be coming back,” she told <i>The National.</i> “Now my children will be happy as I can tell them that I’m coming home. I’m free to go home. I was emotional when they gave me the exit pass. “The UAE is a good country as they give you the chance to go home without paying fines." For Christopher Kyeyunemr, 29, from Uganda, living illegally for the past two years was a very difficult time. He arrived in Dubai in November 2020 and worked as a cleaner, then as a security guard. “I was one of the first people to obtain the exit pass. It has been a horrible time because I came here to make money not to run into extra expenses which were caused by some untrustworthy travel agents,” Mr Kyeyunemr told <i>The National</i>. “My former company cancelled my work permit but I tried to find a new job. I tried to apply for a new visa but couldn’t.” As soon as he heard about the amnesty he paid for his flight home and made sure he was first in the queue on Sunday morning. For residents whose fingerprints are already on the system, the process of getting an exit pass is instantaneous. “I booked my ticket home and came here at 7.30am for when the doors opened. I got my exit pass and am now going to Dubai Airport to catch my 10.30am flight,” he said. “This initiative is big step for me and for anyone to clear their fines and change their status. It is like a grace that’s been bestowed upon us, so you have to use it wisely.” Venus Devera from the Philippines brought her 15-month-old daughter, Alvia Faith, to waive the fines and put her daughter under her husband’s residency. “My daughter was born in the Philippines. I brought her to the UAE this year with a visit visa. We paid around Dh3,000 to an agency to make her a resident. I checked and the system showed she is not a resident and that she has overstay fines,” Ms Devera told <i>The National.</i> “I came here with my husband to waive the overstay fines and change her status. I want to put her under my husband’s residency.” The GDRFA-Dubai centre in Al Awir has two tents, separating men and women. It can accommodate more than 2,000 people with many counters to collect fingerprints. The penalty for remaining in the country on an expired visa is Dh50 ($13.6) per day for tourists or residents - meaning that many owe thousands, or tens of thousands, of dirhams.