Teachers thanked for 'heroic work' by UAE minister

Teachers across the Emirates were thanked for their "heroic work" by the UAE's public education minister.

On World Teachers' Day, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, said that teachers were shaping the next generation.

"Dearest Teachers and Educators, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, I would like to extend to you my gratitude for the heroic work you accomplish every day," Ms Al Amiri said on Twitter.

"You shape our future by enriching our present.

"Through your grit, our students learn to persevere, and through your dedication they learn how to become active members of society.

"Through your knowledge they shape an understanding of the world around them. Thank you for everything that you do!"

Google marked the occasion with a lively Doodle to celebrate teaching.