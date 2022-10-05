Google marks World Teachers' Day 2022 with an animated Doodle

As the UAE and much of the rest of the planet celebrates World Teachers' Day on October 5, in recognition of the role teachers play in encouraging innovation, Google is also marking the occasion with a Doodle.

The animation, which shows pieces of stationery and school equipment celebrating as confetti falls around them in a classroom setting, is visible on the search engine in the Emirates and parts of the Middle East and Africa, as well as Canada, the UK, other parts of Europe, Pakistan, the Philippines, Mongolia and Papua New Guinea, to name a few.

The same Doodle has been used across the world this year to mark various Teachers' Days, as dates vary, starting on April 13 in Ecuador, then moving to Mexico, Colombia and South Korea in May. There were five dates in September, mostly for countries in South America and Taiwan.

Established in 1994, World Teachers' Day commemorates the signing of the 1966 Unesco/International Labour Organisation Recommendation for the Status of Teachers, which addressed the status and situation of educators across the world.

The aim of the day is the appreciate, assess and improve teachers, and provide opportunities to consider issues related to education.

More than 100 countries celebrate the day and each year there is a theme, and in 2022 that is “the transformation of education begins with teachers”.

In the UAE, Emirati teachers have received significant attention and appreciation from the community. Over the first 50 years of the UAE’s history, the number of public school teachers rose to 108,020 in 2020, from 5,530 in 1975, an increase of 1,853 per cent, according to Wam.

Google often marks major human achievements, events and historical milestones with its Doodles, often visible in certain territories, although this new animation appears to be available on screens across the world.

Most recently, it rolled out an animated version of Nasa's Dart spacecraft, in which it crashed into an asteroid, setting the whole search page at a tilt. This marked the moment the space agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission successfully made impact with an asteroid.

In the region, the search engine has paid homage to several Arab stars on significant anniversaries, using Mena artists to bring them to life.

In June, for example, the life of doctor Saniya Habboub was celebrated, commemorating her graduation from medical school on June 10, 1931.

Born in 1901 to a Lebanese leather merchant and Turkish mother, Habboub was one of the first female doctors from Lebanon to study medicine abroad, in the US.

