  • Iran says Trump's 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion
  • IRGC official threatens to use 'completely different' warheads if war restarts
  • Hormuz shipping unchanged amid US-Iran stalemate, data shows
  • Trump says countries find alternatives to Strait of Hormuz
  • Houthis claim to have attacked eight Saudi oil tankers since July 20
  • Iraq asks Iran for 'special status' for oil exports through Hormuz
Updated: August 20, 2026, 10:58 AM