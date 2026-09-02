Schneider Electric on powering the Global South’s next phase of growth

This episode was produced by The National in partnership with Schneider Electric.

In the first episode of a special three-part Business Extra series, host Khaled Abuljebain is joined by Manish Pant, executive vice president for international operations at Schneider Electric, before the Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa.

As populations grow, cities expand and demand for electricity rises, countries across the Global South face the challenge of building energy systems capable of supporting the next generation of economic growth.

Mr Pant explains why that challenge also presents an opportunity. With less reliance on ageing legacy infrastructure, emerging economies can adopt digital technology, intelligent grids and cleaner forms of energy as they build for the future.

The conversation explores what energy resilience means in an increasingly electrified world and how digitalisation can make electricity more visible, controllable and efficient. Mr Pant also discusses the role of AI, including how the technology can help optimise energy use as growing computing demand puts additional pressure on power systems.

The episode also looks at Schneider Electric projects in Egypt and Senegal, the role consumers can play in improving energy efficiency, and why technology developed globally needs to be adapted to the specific conditions of individual markets.