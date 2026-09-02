US-Iran war escalates again, Syria explosion kills five and Jordanian toddler arrives in Dubai for treatment

Today on Trending Middle East, the US and Iran have traded another round of strikes, raising fears that a weeks-long lull in the war has come to an end. Several people were killed in US strikes on southern areas in Iran, while Jordan and Kuwait intercepted Iranian attacks early on Wednesday.

In the Idlib province of Syria, five people were killed after munitions exploded while being unloaded at a warehouse. The incident reflects the dangers posed by the proliferation of weapons after almost 14 years of civil war in the country.

The World Food Programme is halving the number of people receiving food assistance in the occupied West Bank because of a lack of funding.

Despite the regional challenges caused by the Iran war, the UK could be ready to sign a long-awaited trade deal with the Gulf within weeks, Trade Minister Anas Sarwar told The National.

And a Jordanian toddler with a rare genetic disorder has arrived in Dubai to begin $2.4 million medical treatment funded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Her family had previously launched an online fundraising campaign that went viral.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.