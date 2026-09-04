Can Hezbollah survive without money?

When the US announced it was imposing new sanctions on Iran late last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the aim was to sever every economic lifeline “until Tehran stands alone”.

The burden will also fall on Iran-backed groups across the region. For Hezbollah in Lebanon, the sanctions deal yet another blow after its war with Israel, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the fallout from the US-Iran conflict.

Before the war, Iran’s funding to Hezbollah was about $700 million a year, according to the US State Department. Now, Washington has designated Hezbollah a terrorist group under Iranian control as part of its economic-pressure campaign.

But the consequences could be felt by some southern Lebanese communities that depend on the group for their livelihoods and for reconstruction support after ruinous the conflict.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher asks whether Hezbollah can survive if it loses its Iranian financing and what this means for Lebanon as a whole. She speaks to Randa Slim, director of the Middle East programme at the Stimson Centre.