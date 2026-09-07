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Trending Middle East

Iran plans new Hormuz zone, deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon, and Sudan chemical weapons dossier

A round-up of the region’s top news stories today

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The National

September 07, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran says it will establish a restricted zone around the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran and Oman prepare to announce a new international shipping corridor. Commercial shipping through the waterway has fallen to its lowest level since May after the latest US and Iranian strikes on tankers.

Recent evidence details an alleged secret chemical weapons programme run by Sudan’s military, including the reported production of nearly 300 chemical munitions. We also look at renewed fighting in Lebanon, where at least seven people were killed and 20 injured in Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Elsewhere, at least five people were killed after an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway and crashed at Miami International Airport. Meanwhile, Emirates and Etihad have cancelled flights to Jakarta as volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forces airports across Indonesia to close.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: September 07, 2026, 6:00 AM
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