Saudi Arabia hit by Houthi attacks, UAE flights disrupted, and Dubai property market faces adjustment

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, attacks by Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia have wounded 73 civilians, including women and children. The Saudi Energy Ministry said several energy sites in the south were struck, causing injuries and fires, and temporarily halting some operations.

Qatar says the Strait of Hormuz will remain vital to international trade despite efforts to develop alternative routes. Meanwhile, flights to and from the UAE face disruption as volcanic ash from Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau continues to affect air travel, with Emirates airline and Etihad Airways cancelling services to Jakarta.

And Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar says Dubai’s property market could see an adjustment of 5 to 10 per cent because of the Iran war. In Sharjah, a new plan will allow senior citizens, their spouses and retired people to return to public-sector jobs on a part-time basis.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans