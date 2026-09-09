How smarter grids are reshaping the energy workforce

This episode was produced by The National in partnership with Schneider Electric.

In the second episode of a special three-part Business Extra series, guest host Shereen Abdulla is joined by Walid Sheta, Middle East and Africa president at Schneider Electric.

As power grids become increasingly digital and enabled by artificial intelligence, the people responsible for managing them need a very different set of skills. Mr Sheta explains how the traditional role of the power engineer is evolving, requiring more electrical expertise rather than mechanical skills alone.

The conversation looks at the growing demand for skilled power engineers as renewable energy and the expansion of data centres create new opportunities in the sector. It also explores how the industry can attract a new generation of talent, including more women into traditionally male-dominated STEM fields.

Mr Sheta discusses the role of education and training in preparing the next generation for these jobs, as well as how digital technology and AI can be used to create solutions for energy challenges.

The episode also looks at Schneider Electric’s approach to digitalisation and decarbonisation across the Middle East and Africa, and how its partnerships with businesses, governments and other organisations are being used to advance smart grids and access to electricity.