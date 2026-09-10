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Trending Middle East

Sheikh Mohamed meets German President, Houthis seize Mokha, US-Iran tanker conflict escalates

A round-up of the region’s top news stories

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The National

September 10, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, President Sheikh Mohamed begins a state visit to Germany to strengthen ties, with the countries expected to sign agreements on artificial intelligence, energy and investment.

Iran-backed Houthi militants seize the strategic Yemeni port city of Mokha after days of fighting with pro-government forces, as the group also escalates attacks on Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump says the war with Iran will end after the American midterm elections, as the conflict over oil tankers intensifies. His comments come as attacks on oil tankers and shipping around the Strait of Hormuz escalate.

An AI researcher resigns from Anthropic over concerns about the development of powerful self-improving systems, and Wizz Air announces plans to return to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: September 10, 2026, 8:39 AM
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German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2026. REUTERS / Maryam Majd
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epa13220612 A handout screen grab taken from a video released on 07 September 2026 made available by the Houthi military media center shows smoke and balls of fire rising from trucks at a camp of the Saudi-backed government forces following an alleged Houthi missile strike, in the eastern province of Hadramout, Yemen, 07 September 2026. Yemen�s Houthis have claimed to have launched a ballistic missile strike on trucks carrying military equipment at the Al-Wadiah camp of the Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen�s Hadramout province amid an escalation of fighting between the Houthis and government forces over the past few days. EPA/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA CENTER HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
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