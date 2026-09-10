Sheikh Mohamed meets German President, Houthis seize Mokha, US-Iran tanker conflict escalates

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, President Sheikh Mohamed begins a state visit to Germany to strengthen ties, with the countries expected to sign agreements on artificial intelligence, energy and investment.

Iran-backed Houthi militants seize the strategic Yemeni port city of Mokha after days of fighting with pro-government forces, as the group also escalates attacks on Saudi Arabia.

US President Donald Trump says the war with Iran will end after the American midterm elections, as the conflict over oil tankers intensifies. His comments come as attacks on oil tankers and shipping around the Strait of Hormuz escalate.

An AI researcher resigns from Anthropic over concerns about the development of powerful self-improving systems, and Wizz Air announces plans to return to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans