Man United player ratings v Brighton: Mazraoui 3, Santos 4, Lacey 7

Unhappy Manchester United fans witnessed something unseen at Old ​Trafford ​in half ​a century on Wednesday as ⁠their side lost 3-2 at home ⁠to Brighton & Hove Albion in ​the third round of the League Cup after going two ⁠goals up.

The last time United lost at home after leading by two goals was in September 1976 when Tottenham Hotspur won ⁠by the same scoreline.

While Brighton progress to the last 16, ​defeat ⁠was another blow ‌to a Manchester United side who suffered a controversial 1-0 ​loss to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and are 13th with one win from four games.

United conceded twice in four second-half minutes after teenager Shea Lacey had put them ahead in the eighth minute and Mason Mount made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back in first-half stoppage time before Pascal Gross equalised in the 65th and Maxim De Cuyper hit the winner in the 69th, with the home fans booing at the ​final whistle.

It was the third ⁠successive domestic cup loss for United after they went ⁠out in the second round of the League Cup on penalties at fourth-tier Grimsby Town last season and lost 2-1 at home in the third round of the FA ​Cup to Brighton in January.

What they said

United manager Michael Carrick: "We can't accept that as ‌a group. I take ⁠responsibility for it. The performance ​towards the end of the second half, that's ​on ‌me."

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler: "The longer the game went, the more we had control. I thought we deserved to win."

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Man United ratings

Karl Darlow - 4/10: His United debut was a forgettable one. Weak punch from a Brighton corner as the visitors had a good spell after going 2-0 down. Some commendable keeping under heavy Brighton pressure, but could he have come out for Brighton’s opener? Then he conceded another two.

Diogo Dalot - 4/10: Struggled against the pace of Yalcouye as, for the first time in 50 years, United lost a home game after leading 2-0 at half time.

Leny Yoro - 4/10: Partnership with Heaven looked shaky as Brighton created chance after chance. Led his side into trouble on more than one occasion.

Ayden Heaven - 3/10: Early forced pass intercepted by Costinha, then sloppily lost the ball, which allowed Brighton to attack. Did well to get back and pressure a Brighton attack, but the ball flew past him before Brighton’s first goal. Bested by Kostoulas throughout the night.

Mansour Mazraoui - 3/10: Went down injured on 19 minutes. Shredded for the third goal. What on earth has happened? He was very good in his first season.

Andrey Santos - 4/10: First start since the opening day defeat against Hull and did little to convince that he’s worth a starting place in future.

Youri Tielemans - 4/10: Tidy start when he passed to Lacey for the opener. Fine challenge in the box as Brighton attacked in the first half. Lovely turn on 50 minutes before he shot miles over. His 62nd minute effort was closer, but should have been on target. Must do better.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10: Top work as he won the ball back, then shot before the second goal. Good feet, strong running. Clean through on 76 minutes and had to score, but Steele saved. United’s best player by far.

Mason Mount - 5/10: Finished the second after nine minutes, striking a shot downwards after getting over the ball just 98 seconds after the first. Not enough as Brighton took control almost from the point they went 2-0 down.

Shea Lacey - 7/10: Sent off against Brighton last time he played them. Took three touches before banging one into the corner in the seventh minute with his left foot for his first senior goal. Encouraging performance.

Benjamin Sesko - 4/10: Didn’t get much service near the opposing goal. Fluffed an opportunity after an hour after dallying on the ball. Tried to win a 65th-minute ball, but didn’t, and Gross scored. A pathetic goal to concede. United had 17 touches in Brighton’s box against 39 for the visitors.

Substitutes

Bryan Mbeumo (on for Lacey, 66') - 5/10: Offered little as Brighton dominated, with 35-year-old Pascal Gross the best player on the pitch.

Kobbie Mainoo (on for Santos, 66') - 6/10: An upgrade on the player he replaced.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Sesko, 65') 3/10: Struggled to get into the game.

Bruno Fernandes (on for Mount, 73') 6/10: Set Rashford up but he should never have been needed to come off the bench with the team winning 2-0.

Matheus Cunha (on for Rashford, 80') - N/A.