Erling Haaland to the fore as 10-man City clinch Manchester derby

Manchester City showed they are up for a fight this season as Enzo Maresca's team clinched the Manchester derby by defeating United 1-0 despite being reduced to 10 men.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock at the hour mark after Phil Foden was shown the red card early in the first half.

Foden was given the marching orders for violent conduct but City did not let the setback derail them as they put in a masterful performance at Old Trafford.

City thus maintained their perfect start to the season, registering their fourth win in as many matches to be placed second in the table behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

“It's a new experience for me to win with 10 men. It's amazing to be honest,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

Foden was sent off ​midway ⁠through the ‌first half for kicking out at ​Bruno Fernandes from a prone position.

United struck the woodwork twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo either side of half-time as they sought make the most of their numerical advantage.

But Haaland had other plans. The tide turned on the hour mark when Haaland steered home from a tight angle and though the goal was initially ruled out for ​offside, a VAR review ‌led to that ⁠decision being reversed, ​with video images showing that ​the ‌outstretched foot of defender Patrick Dorgu kept the ⁠Norwegian onside.

The review was prolonged by the involvement of Enzo Fernandez, ⁠who was in an offside position and launched himself at the cross without making contact.

The VAR ruled the ​goal ⁠could stand, however, even though Fernandez's attempt ‌appeared to affect Lisandro Martinez’s efforts to cut out the delivery.

Michael Carrick's United are down to 13th in the table ​with four points from four games, with just one win so far.

United squandered a late opportunity to share points when Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a brilliant save from Bryan Mbeumo from inside the box.

Haaland lauded Donnarumma's wonder save in the 95th-minute, stating: "This wolf in goal giving you so much confidence. He is a mad man but he is a match-winner as well."

United manager Carrick said he was not satisfied by either the results or the goal that was eventually allowed.

"I'm confused. We put things in place in the game now. We have people in offices with all the screens for this decision. It's more worrying about if that's the interpretation of football now," Carrick told Sky Sports.

"If that's the interpretation of not interfering in the game now, that's really worrying for me. It's a staggering explanation.

"The decision isn't going to change the season, but it's had a major impact on the game. That decision wasn't on us today. It's up to us to create and score after that. We had moments."

City boss Maresca said it was a game of fine margins.

"The decision can be a red card for Foden, but in the same action, it can be a red card for Bruno because he also kicks Phil," he said.