Adnoc ship attacks condemned, Centcom denies aircraft carrier deaths, and UAE sends aid to Colombia

The UAE has strongly condemned a hostile Iranian attack on two Adnoc-linked ships as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The Foreign Ministry called it a flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution protecting freedom of navigation.

US Central Command has denied reports from mostly Iranian media outlets that seven Navy personnel died aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. It comes after unconfirmed accusations of poor conditions on the carrier, which has been deployed in the Middle East since January.

The UN envoy to Yemen has warned the country faces its greatest risk of a return to large-scale war since a 2022 truce. His statement comes as the Houthis escalate attacks in the Red Sea.

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces say they have captured the town of Al Kurmuk in Blue Nile state near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan. It's the second town they have seized in the region this week.

The UAE is providing $10 million in aid to Colombia after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed at least 265 people. It’s being allocated under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed as part of the country’s commitment to strengthen international relief efforts.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.