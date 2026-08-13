Oil slick nears Omani beaches, anti-ISIS force to leave Iraq and Perseid meteors in sky over UAE

An oil slick off Oman has begun contaminating beaches as it edges closer to shore. It came from the Russia-linked tanker, Caroline Bezengi, which was under sanctions and disabled by an explosion in June. Environmentalists are also warning about the long-term impact of pollution to the region caused by the Iran war.

Iraq and the US have reached a final agreement on the withdrawal of the international force set up to fight ISIS. The move comes as Baghdad also seeks to disarm militia groups and shift its relationship with the US towards economic and security co-operation.

Lebanon’s parliament has passed a contentious amnesty law aimed at easing overcrowding in the country’s prisons. But some critics fear that it would spare prisoners convicted of attacking or killing members of the Lebanese army, allowing them to escape their full punishment.

Syria has formally protested to the UN after Colombia recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. New Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella – a staunch supporter of Israel – made the announcement days after being sworn in.

And in the UAE, stargazers headed for the desert early on Thursday morning to watch the Perseid meteor shower light up the sky.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.