Trump secretly switches planes, Houthis seek regional role, and Lebanon inks World Bank deal

US President Donald Trump secretly switched planes in Turkey last month during the Nato summit after US intelligence identified a credible Iranian assassination threat, according to a new report by The Washington Post. The White House did not disclose the switch publicly, raising questions about transparency.

Sources have told The National that the Houthis are seeking to widen the Yemen conflict to take on a more powerful regional role in support of Iran and maximise leverage.

In Syria, the return of more than 400 Kurdish families to the country's north-east was marred by reports of attacks on their convoy. The process was part of an agreement to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the state and facilitate the return of displaced residents.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and the World Bank have signed a $150 million loan deal to help modernise the country’s digital infrastructure and make government services easier to access.

And in the UAE, Indian visitors can now get free entry visas when visiting Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate's drive to encourage tourism.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans