Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump secretly switches planes, Houthis seek regional role, and Lebanon inks World Bank deal

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

August 11, 2026

US President Donald Trump secretly switched planes in Turkey last month during the Nato summit after US intelligence identified a credible Iranian assassination threat, according to a new report by The Washington Post. The White House did not disclose the switch publicly, raising questions about transparency.

Sources have told The National that the Houthis are seeking to widen the Yemen conflict to take on a more powerful regional role in support of Iran and maximise leverage.

In Syria, the return of more than 400 Kurdish families to the country's north-east was marred by reports of attacks on their convoy. The process was part of an agreement to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the state and facilitate the return of displaced residents.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and the World Bank have signed a $150 million loan deal to help modernise the country’s digital infrastructure and make government services easier to access.

And in the UAE, Indian visitors can now get free entry visas when visiting Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate's drive to encourage tourism.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: August 11, 2026, 5:30 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US President Donald Trump US switched planes during the Nato summit in Turkey in July. AFP
Headphones

Trump secretly switches planes and Houthis seek regional role

Smoke rises during Houthi strikes on the Red Sea port city of Mocha. Reuters
Headphones

Inflation pressures Tehran and Houthi attack on Mokha port kills seven

A Houthi weapons display in Sanaa, Yemen. The Iran-backed rebels have launched an attack on southern Saudi Arabia. EPA
Headphones

Houthis hit Saudi Arabia and Dubai foils gold smuggling plot

An Israeli soldier on patrol in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. AFP
Headphones

How Palestine's economy has been pushed to the brink

More podcasts