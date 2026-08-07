Houthis hit Saudi Arabia, Iran makes demands in Strait of Hormuz talks and Dubai foils gold smuggling plot

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Houthi attacks injure 11 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia and kill dozens of government troops in Yemen, as Riyadh pledges to strengthen security co-operation with regional allies.

We also examine Tehran’s push for sanctions relief in exchange for toll-free shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with Pakistan expressing hope that progress on maritime routes could pave the way for renewed US-Iran peace talks. We also look at a deadly bus explosion near Damascus.

And Dubai Customs foils a sophisticated attempt to smuggle 24-carat gold through the city's international airport, while the UAE introduces new excise tax rules for vape liquids that are to take effect next month.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.