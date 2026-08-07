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Trending Middle East

Houthis hit Saudi Arabia, Iran makes demands in Strait of Hormuz talks and Dubai foils gold smuggling plot

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 07, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Houthi attacks injure 11 civilians in southern Saudi Arabia and kill dozens of government troops in Yemen, as Riyadh pledges to strengthen security co-operation with regional allies.

We also examine Tehran’s push for sanctions relief in exchange for toll-free shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with Pakistan expressing hope that progress on maritime routes could pave the way for renewed US-Iran peace talks. We also look at a deadly bus explosion near Damascus.

And Dubai Customs foils a sophisticated attempt to smuggle 24-carat gold through the city's international airport, while the UAE introduces new excise tax rules for vape liquids that are to take effect next month.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 07, 2026, 7:07 AM
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Smoke rises from a hill following Israeli air strikes, after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri, Lebanon, August 5, 2026 in this screengrab obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification lines: Reuters verified the location by the building position, terrain and trees which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area. The shape of the mountains matched the topography mapping of the area. Coordinates of the hill close to the strike are 33. 17144785070804, 35. 2288101539039. The date was verified by an Israeli military statement indicating they were conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon on August 5. NASA Firms detected thermal activity in the area on August 5. The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri.
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