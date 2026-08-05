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Trending Middle East

US-Iran talks continue, Strait of Hormuz proposal and UAE economy picks up

A round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 05, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, President Donald Trump says the US and Iran are holding “very good discussions” but warns Tehran it will face severe consequences if it walks away from a potential deal, while Iranian officials accuse Washington’s threats of slowing progress. We also examine a proposal for a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz as mediators from Qatar, Oman and Pakistan continue diplomatic efforts.

Pressure is also growing on Fifa president Gianni Infantino after Jordan’s football chief accused him of “blackmail” and several European associations withdrew support for his re-election.

And the UAE’s non-oil private sector expands at its fastest pace in four months, while Dubai’s population rebounds after declining during the height of the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 05, 2026, 7:40 AM
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Iranians drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on August 3, 2026. Iran denied any negotiations were taking place with the United States after the US president said new talks would begin on August 3 in an effort to end their war, now in its sixth month. Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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