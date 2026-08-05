US-Iran talks continue, Strait of Hormuz proposal and UAE economy picks up

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, President Donald Trump says the US and Iran are holding “very good discussions” but warns Tehran it will face severe consequences if it walks away from a potential deal, while Iranian officials accuse Washington’s threats of slowing progress. We also examine a proposal for a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz as mediators from Qatar, Oman and Pakistan continue diplomatic efforts.

Pressure is also growing on Fifa president Gianni Infantino after Jordan’s football chief accused him of “blackmail” and several European associations withdrew support for his re-election.

And the UAE’s non-oil private sector expands at its fastest pace in four months, while Dubai’s population rebounds after declining during the height of the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.