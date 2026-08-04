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Trending Middle East

Trump warns Iran, Gulf diplomacy intensifies and regional flights remain disrupted

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 04, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says Iran is facing its "last chance" to reach a deal, while Tehran warns American forces would be at serious risk if Washington maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

We also look at Qatar's diplomatic push to ease regional tensions through talks with Gulf leaders, while flights remain disrupted between the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait amid the instability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, we take a look at Mubadala's commitment to invest $170 billion in the US across sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy.

And the UAE is preparing for several days of rain, hail and strong winds, as authorities issue weather warnings. The National Centre of Meteorology says it has carried out 110 cloud-seeding operations so far this year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 04, 2026, 7:14 AM
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Iranians drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on August 3, 2026. Iran denied any negotiations were taking place with the United States after the US president said new talks would begin on August 3 in an effort to end their war, now in its sixth month. Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
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