Trump warns Iran, Gulf diplomacy intensifies and regional flights remain disrupted

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says Iran is facing its "last chance" to reach a deal, while Tehran warns American forces would be at serious risk if Washington maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

We also look at Qatar's diplomatic push to ease regional tensions through talks with Gulf leaders, while flights remain disrupted between the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait amid the instability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, we take a look at Mubadala's commitment to invest $170 billion in the US across sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and energy.

And the UAE is preparing for several days of rain, hail and strong winds, as authorities issue weather warnings. The National Centre of Meteorology says it has carried out 110 cloud-seeding operations so far this year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.