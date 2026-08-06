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Trending Middle East

Lebanon violence, Hormuz breakthrough hopes and Salah's Trabzonspor move

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 06, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatens a US-mediated framework aimed at ending the conflict in southern Lebanon, as Israeli strikes and forced displacement orders raise concerns over the future of negotiations.

We also look at growing hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with US, Iranian and regional mediators reporting progress on a proposed agreement. Oil prices fall below $80 a barrel as markets react to the prospect of easing supply disruptions, while gold climbs to a seven-week high.

And Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah is set to complete his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Dubai unveils a $22 million project to transform its historic Creek into a major night-time destination.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 06, 2026, 7:08 AM
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Smoke rises from a hill following Israeli air strikes, after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri, Lebanon, August 5, 2026 in this screengrab obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification lines: Reuters verified the location by the building position, terrain and trees which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area. The shape of the mountains matched the topography mapping of the area. Coordinates of the hill close to the strike are 33. 17144785070804, 35. 2288101539039. The date was verified by an Israeli military statement indicating they were conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon on August 5. NASA Firms detected thermal activity in the area on August 5. The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri.
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