Lebanon violence, Hormuz breakthrough hopes and Salah's Trabzonspor move

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatens a US-mediated framework aimed at ending the conflict in southern Lebanon, as Israeli strikes and forced displacement orders raise concerns over the future of negotiations.

We also look at growing hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with US, Iranian and regional mediators reporting progress on a proposed agreement. Oil prices fall below $80 a barrel as markets react to the prospect of easing supply disruptions, while gold climbs to a seven-week high.

And Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah is set to complete his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Dubai unveils a $22 million project to transform its historic Creek into a major night-time destination.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.