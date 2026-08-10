Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Inflation pressures Tehran, Houthis attack Mokha port, and Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

August 10, 2026

US President Donald Trump said inflation in Iran is starting to force the hand of the country’s rulers, and he believes that could benefit the US. It comes as the US military blockade puts more pressure on Tehran.

In Yemen, three civilians were among seven people killed in the latest Houthi attack on Mokha port. The Iran-backed rebel group has also claimed an earlier drone attack on a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has rejected a 15-point proposal to advance Mr Trump's Gaza peace plan. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he said the Israeli military would not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed.

Syria and Russia have agreed to transform two Russian military bases into joint training and rehabilitation centres, marking a significant shift since the Assad government was toppled.

In Dublin, alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan has appeared in an Irish court after being extradited from the UAE.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 10, 2026, 6:57 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Smoke rises during Houthi strikes on the Red Sea port city of Mocha. Reuters
Headphones

Inflation pressures Tehran and Houthi attack on Mokha port kills seven

A Houthi weapons display in Sanaa, Yemen. The Iran-backed rebels have launched an attack on southern Saudi Arabia. EPA
Headphones

Houthis hit Saudi Arabia and Dubai foils gold smuggling plot

An Israeli soldier on patrol in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. AFP
Headphones

How Palestine's economy has been pushed to the brink

Smoke rises from a hill following Israeli air strikes, after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri, Lebanon, August 5, 2026 in this screengrab obtained from social media. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification lines: Reuters verified the location by the building position, terrain and trees which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area. The shape of the mountains matched the topography mapping of the area. Coordinates of the hill close to the strike are 33. 17144785070804, 35. 2288101539039. The date was verified by an Israeli military statement indicating they were conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon on August 5. NASA Firms detected thermal activity in the area on August 5. The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to the village of Mansouri.
Headphones

Lebanon violence, Hormuz breakthrough hopes and Salah's Trabzonspor move

More podcasts