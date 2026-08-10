Inflation pressures Tehran, Houthis attack Mokha port, and Netanyahu rejects Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump said inflation in Iran is starting to force the hand of the country’s rulers, and he believes that could benefit the US. It comes as the US military blockade puts more pressure on Tehran.

In Yemen, three civilians were among seven people killed in the latest Houthi attack on Mokha port. The Iran-backed rebel group has also claimed an earlier drone attack on a Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has rejected a 15-point proposal to advance Mr Trump's Gaza peace plan. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he said the Israeli military would not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed.

Syria and Russia have agreed to transform two Russian military bases into joint training and rehabilitation centres, marking a significant shift since the Assad government was toppled.

In Dublin, alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan has appeared in an Irish court after being extradited from the UAE.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.