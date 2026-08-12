Iraq and US reach final agreement on anti-ISIS coalition withdrawal, Zaidi says

The Iraqi government announced on Wednesday that it has come to a final agreement with US Central Command on the withdrawal from the country of the international coalition to defeat ISIS.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi said in a statement that, from October 1, the country will be "free from any foreign military presence and no weapons outside the control of the state".

Iraqi media reported that Mr Al Zaidi had met Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper, and the two stressed that Iraq and the US will now move towards co-operation in economic, developmental and security fields.

The Operation Inherent Resolve mission was scheduled to end by September 30, which is also the date the Iraqi government has set for the disarming the various militia groups operating in the country.

US troops pulled out of bases in most areas of Iraq last year but maintained a presence in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The Iraqi government confirmed this week that the US-led military coalition was preparing to withdraw its forces from the Kurdistan region and transfer bases to Iraqi forces before the September 30 deadline.

Bases housing American forces in Iraq have come under frequent attack amid the Iran war.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS was formed in 2014 and the US stationed troops in the country as part of efforts to halt the terrorist group's expansion.

The US began withdrawing troops in 2018, after the defeat of ISIS in Iraq the year before.

In September 2024, the US and Iraq issued a joint statement in which they provided a timeline for the end of the military mission.

This year, Iraq began to take in thousands of ISIS prisoners from detention centres and camps in Syria, and has begun the arduous task of processing them.