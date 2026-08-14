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What do the Houthis stand to gain by escalating now?

Iran-backed group has opened several fronts with attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Yemeni government forces and Saudi targets

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

August 14, 2026

The Houthis had mostly stayed out of the Iran war. But in recent weeks they have started attacking ships in the Red Sea, as well as Saudi-linked targets inside Yemen and across the border.

On Tuesday, a double-tap strike on a cargo ship in the Bab Al Mandeb strait killed four crew members and two rescue workers. They have also targeted Yemeni government forces in Marib, Hadhramaut and Hodeidah, and hit the port city of Mokha. Beyond the border, they have launched strikes on Saudi oil sites.

Analysts say the timing of the Houthis’ intervention in the conflict is not a coincidence. With the Strait of Hormuz mostly closed, they can increase pressure on global shipping and try to establish a more influential role in the region.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines the motives that prompted the Houthis to act now, and what they expect to gain from pressuring Saudi Arabia and by extension, the US-Iran negotiations. She speaks to Nadwa Al-Dawsari, associate fellow at the Middle East Institute, and Abdulghani Al-Iryani, senior researcher at the Sanaa Centre.

Updated: August 14, 2026, 2:00 AM
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