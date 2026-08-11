Yemen says four killed in Houthi attack on vessel in Bab Al Mandeb

Four sailors were reportedly killed in a missile attack in the Red Sea on Tuesday and another vessel was disabled in the Gulf of Oman, as mediators reported signs of progress in resolving the Middle East conflict.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of firing three missiles at the cargo ship in the Bab Al Mandeb strait. It is the rebels' first fatal attack on shipping since the Iran war began in February.

In the second incident, a container ship in the Gulf of Oman was apparently hit by a missile off the coast of Pakistan – beyond the usual range of hostilities in the Middle East war. The Wall Street Journal reported that a US ​military ​helicopter had ​fired at ⁠the rudder of a ⁠Panama-flagged ship to enforce President Donald Trump's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Attacks on shipping have become the main obstacle to resolving the conflict. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the region cannot remain “in a state of neither war or peace”.

He added that the future requires “clarity in vision and direction”, as negotiators work on a revised version of the US-Iran deal that was vague in its initial text.

“At the same time, the upcoming phase cannot be built on shaky foundations or arrangements detached from international law, the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, and the logic of peace. The goal is to transition to sustainable stability governed by clear and shared rules.”

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Tuesday negotiations between Oman and Iran on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz are now at an advanced stage. The two countries bordering the strait are discussing an alternative route for ships carrying much of the world's oil supply.

“We have heard positive feedback from both countries,” he said. The ​US ​and ⁠Iran ⁠are also coming close ​to “some sort of ⁠an arrangement”, Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja ⁠Asif, told Bloomberg ​News ⁠in ‌an ​interview published on Tuesday.

Shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz fell to seven commodity vessels on Monday, below even the recent average. Some Middle East countries have turned to the Red Sea as an alternative export route for oil.

People at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran. Attempts to end the war in Iran have been hampered by persistent attacks on shipping. Reuters Show caption: People at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran. Attempts to end the wa…

But recent attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea have limited options further. Their latest strike sparked a fire on board and killed four crew members – three Pakistanis and one Indonesian. A fourth missile was fired as a rescue team attempted to reach the crew, Yemeni officials said.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government said the target was a Yemeni commercial vessel in the Bab Al Mandeb strait. It said four others were injured. The Houthis did not acknowledge carrying out the attack.

The Yemeni Transport Ministry said the vessel, Tihama, was struck three times by ballistic missiles while sailing through the strategic waterway on Tuesday morning with a cargo of food. The Houthis fired another missile at the ship as a rescue team attempted to reach the crew, injuring one member, it said.

The ministry condemned what it described as a “terrorist” attack and said the targeting of the Tihama demonstrated an effort by the Houthis to expand their threats to commercial vessels and civilian maritime infrastructure. Attacks on commercial shipping could disrupt supplies of food and consumer goods to millions of Yemenis and pose a broader threat to regional and international maritime security, it said.

It called on the international community and maritime organisations to take urgent measures to ensure freedom of navigation and protect crews and maritime workers in the Red Sea, Bab Al Mandeb and Gulf of Aden.

Earlier in the day, the UK Maritime Trade Operations centre said a cargo vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile off Yemen’s Red Sea port of Mokha in the Red Sea, with casualties reported.

The agency advised vessels in the area to sail with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Houthis last month declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, in response to what they described as a Saudi siege. Riyadh denies having besieged Yemen.

Attacks ​on ships in the Bab Al Mandeb strait ​have ‌increased uncertainty for shipping companies already hobbled by the closure of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.

An average of 32 vessels ⁠per day passed through Bab Al Mandeb last week, Kpler data showed. Before the blockade, the daily average was 50.

In the incident off Pakistan, The Wall Street Journal said the US had acted to enforce a blockade reimposed by Mr Trump in July. US Central Command says it has redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two more to ensure compliance. There were no immediate reports of casualties and the ship appeared to be trying to transfer its crew to another civilian vessel after the attack.

British maritime risk ​management group ‌Vanguard ⁠and a maritime security ​source said earlier ⁠the container ship, ⁠Vela Nova, was believed to have been hit by a missile when sailing ​through the Gulf of Oman.