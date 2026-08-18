Trump warns Oman, new Gaza working groups, and Iraq considers dinar reform

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US special envoy Jared Kushner says Iran is refusing to make the concessions needed for a longer-term agreement after the latest negotiation deadline expired, while Tehran says it has reached an understanding with Oman on a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. We also look at US President Donald Trump's warning to Oman as diplomacy over the strategic waterway continues.

We also examine Israel's agreement with the US-backed Board of Peace to establish two working groups in Gaza, one focused on disarmament and the other on reconstruction and public health, following Mr Kushner's meetings with Israeli leaders, Hamas and regional mediators.

And Iraq is considering removing zeros from its currency as it grapples with a budget squeeze, Dubai moves ahead with a rail link connecting its two international airports, and Kevin Lamour, Fifa's chief operating officer, is sacked after criticising Gianni Infantino's controversial commercial rights proposal.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans