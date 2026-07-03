World Cup round-up: Algeria out, Spain roar into last 16 and Egypt face major test tonight

Algeria are out of the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Vancouver. Breel Embolo opened the scoring after 10 minutes and Dan Ndoye added a second just after half-time. Algeria had plenty of possession but not enough quality in the final third, and they failed to build the pressure they needed after falling behind. Switzerland will face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16.

Spain beat Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles for their first World Cup knockout win since 2010, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice. Spain have scored eight goals in four matches and are yet to concede. They face Portugal in Dallas on Monday.

Portugal overcame Croatia 2-1 in a match defined by VAR controversy, with a World Cup-record four goals ruled out for offside. After the final whistle, the squad gathered as Cristiano Ronaldo held up Diogo Jota's number 21 shirt in tribute to their former teammate.

Egypt are the only Arab nation who can still join Morocco in the last 16. Coach Hossam Hassan has confirmed Mohamed Salah is available tonight after an intensive rehabilitation programme following his muscle strain.

Tonight, Egypt face Australia at 10pm UAE time, before Argentina face Cape Verde at 2am and Colombia face Ghana at 5.30am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.